#Open
We
Stand
#OpenWeStand is for anyone who is keeping the economic health of small business top of mind in this challenging time. It’s for shop owners minding their customers’ and employees’ safety — and for everyone who stands with small business.
This website has resources, inspiration and connection to other everyday entrepreneurs with creative solutions to keep their business open, even if their doors are closed due to COVID-19.
Resources
Help to get you through tough times.
We’ve created videos and blog articles and pulled together links from trusted sources.
Show your Support
A mark of solidarity.
Display the #OpenWeStand ribbon to show you’re still open or that you support small business.
Inspiration
Small business is adapting.
Even if their doors are closed, these small businesses have adapted to remain open.
Partners
Pledging support to help small business.
Companies are stepping up for small businesses in all sorts of ways. Find out how they’ve committed to help.
#OpenWeStand Offers
Websites + Marketing
We’ve shifted Websites + Marketing to provide you with a free website for as long as you need it. You’ll have the tools, resources and 24/7 support needed to give your business a free, permanent home online that’s equipped to grow with you.*
Apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Our #OpenWeStand partners have created options to help small businesses access critical funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Small Business Relief Initiative
GoDaddy has partnered with GoFundMe to support the Small Business Relief Fund to help during the COVID-19 crisis. Start a GoFundMe to be eligible for a $500 matching grant from GoFundMe.org.**
Support for your team’s COVID-19 efforts
We’re supporting all nonprofits and other organizations carrying out critical relief efforts during this time with free access to a Slack paid plan for three months.**
All Partner Offers
All #OpenWeStand partners are offering meaningful support and relief for entrepreneurs during COVID-19.
*Free trial begins upon sign-up and available to existing customers in limited markets. Subject to the GoDaddy Universal Terms of Service, Websites + Marketing Services Agreement and Privacy Policy.
**These offers are provided by the named companies, not GoDaddy. Please see the linked pages for applicable terms, restrictions and instructions applicable to all offers
#OpenWeStand
@braidsbycandiss
10 tactics to adapt your business for social distancing... 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 www.braidsbycandiss.com #openwestand #hair #cornrows #KidsBraids #BoxBraids #bossbabe #kinkytwist #SpringTwists #houston #texas #atlanta #florida #braidboss #naturalhairjourney #naturalhaircare #braids #naturalhaircommunity #curlyhair #naturalista #protectivestyles #kinkychicks #curls #kinkycurly #twistout #BestDressedTress #LocingLiquor
@angela_intinde
This is for the shop owners and the small businesses that keep our lives organized and sane. To all the "non-essential" businesses - it turns out, you were always essential! ⠀ ⠀ To all of those who make us look better and feel better. To the #restaurants that gave us the memories that help us keep going during this difficult time. Please know, we want to make new memories with you and will faithfully return. ⠀ ⠀ To every health and wellness centre out there, we are due for some care and therapy. We are all waiting, with you and for you.⠀ ⠀ This is for everyone who stands with #SmallBusiness.⠀ ⠀ #OpenWeStand #StayHome #InThisTogether #FridayFeels⠀ #SeeYouSoon #force #WeStandWithYou #FridayandNoWhereToGo #Memories ⠀ #WorkFromHome #RemoteLife #LeadFromHome #DreamersAndDoers #Covid19 #StrongerTogether #AloneTogether #StayAtHomeAndChill #UncoverOpportunities #LeadershipMatters #LeadershipTalk #HavePurpose #Entrepreneur #Leadership #RemoteWork
@commongroundbeaufort
#OpenWeStand movement is for everyone who keep customers and employees safe while remaining open — and for all of us who support small businesses and their resiliency. Thank you to everyone that has continued to support us during this time. We love every one of you. Don't forget you can still call in orders and have it brought out to you at the curbside, stop in for to go, or order with DoorDash! Our delivery fee is only $2.99!! https://www.openwestand.org/ #CommonGroundBeaufort #Beaufort #BeaufortSC #PortRoyal #LowCountry #Coffee #CoffeeLover #CoffeeLovers #CoffeeAddict #CoffeeOfTheDay #CoffeeGram #IcedCoffee #Latte #LatteArt #IcedLatte #Cappuccino #Espresso #Barista #Baristas #CoffeeShop #CoffeeTime #Mocha #InstaGood #Delicious #InstaFood #IGDaily #Insta #PhotoOfTheDay #Photography
@theworldofrenee
My number one priority is to keep my customers, vendors and design team safe. During this time, we will continue to extend the highest level of service conducting business virtually. I am grateful for our valued clients and my dedicated, loyal team. Thank you for your support. Wishing you continued health and safety. #openwestand #stilldoingbusiness #virtualreality
@thengauto
We are open for all your automotive service needs text us 📲 323-269-9572, book appointment online. #openwestand . . . #nationalgarageauto #boyleheights #eastlosangeles #eastla #eastlos #dtla #dtlaartsdistrict #dtlaliving #dtlanightlife #dtlalife #smallbusiness #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocal #lincolnheights #montebello #montereypark #maywood #mechanic #mechaniclife
@coastalkitchenandbathfoley
We are continuing to focus on the things that will keep us all safe and healthy while supporting our community. ⠀ As this situation continues to develop, our primary concern is for the health and safety of our customers and associates. ⠀ In accordance to CDC guidelines, we can meet you at the showroom, come to your home or have a conversation over the phone. ⠀ We are taking all of the necessary precautions in our interactions with others and are flexible in assisting with your home improvement needs. ⠀ Changes We've Made To Our Protocol 1. Customers should not be near the work area at any time. 2. Sick employees are required to stay at home. 3. Frequent hand-washing is required by all of our employees. 4. Alcohol-based cleaners are provided for all employees when running water is not present. 5. We are using a medical-grade, anti-viral solution for cleaning hands and the area where we work. 6. Employees will have rubber gloves available at all times. 7. Maintain regular housekeeping practices (i.e. cleaning, disinfecting). ⠀ We are still going full speed on renovations and installations and are constantly monitoring updates both locally and nationally. ⠀ Give us a call at (251) 943-5258 and we’ll be happy to prepare a free estimate for you. ⠀ #openwestand #kitchendesign #kitchenremodel #customkitchen #kitchenrenovation #kitchencabinets #modernkitchen #kitchenideas #kitchendesigns #kitchendesigner #interiordesign #interiordesigner #kitchengoals #kitchenstyle #remodel #homeremodel #bathremodel #modernbathroom #bathroomremodel #custombathroom #foleyal #costalkitchen #coastalkitchenbath #bathroomdesign #bathroomrenovation #bathroominspo #kitcheninspo #bathroomgoals #bathroomideas #kitchenmakeover